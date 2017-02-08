Feb 8 PCM Inc :

* PCM reports record fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Sees Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.20 to $0.24

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.51 from continuing operations

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.89

* Q4 earnings per share $0.37 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share $1.40

* Sees Q1 sales $515 million to $530 million

* Q4 sales rose 22 percent to $586.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $521.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* PCM - inventory at december 31, 2016 was $80.9 million, an increase of $25.5 million from december 31, 2015

* PCM says for 2017, currently aim to deliver net sales of $2.34 billion to $2.38 billion and adjusted EPS of $2.00 to $2.15

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.70, revenue view $2.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S