UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 8 PCM Inc :
* PCM reports record fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Sees Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.20 to $0.24
* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.51 from continuing operations
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.89
* Q4 earnings per share $0.37 from continuing operations
* Q4 earnings per share $1.40
* Sees Q1 sales $515 million to $530 million
* Q4 sales rose 22 percent to $586.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $521.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* PCM - inventory at december 31, 2016 was $80.9 million, an increase of $25.5 million from december 31, 2015
* PCM says for 2017, currently aim to deliver net sales of $2.34 billion to $2.38 billion and adjusted EPS of $2.00 to $2.15
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.70, revenue view $2.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources