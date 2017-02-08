Feb 8 Glu Mobile Inc :

* Glu Mobile Inc says total bookings were $57.8 million in Q4 of 2016 compared to $57.9 million in q4 of 2015

* Glu reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.13

* Glu Mobile Inc says gross margin was 56 pct in Q4 of 2016 compared to 58 pct in Q4 of 2015

* Glu Mobile Inc says bookings are expected to be between $53.0 million and $55.0 million for Q1

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Glu Mobile Inc says bookings are expected to be between $215.0 million and $225.0 million for 2017

* Glu Mobile Inc - total revenue was $46.3 million in Q4 of 2016 compared to $61.0 million in Q4 of 2015