Feb 8 Glu Mobile Inc :
* Glu Mobile Inc says total bookings were $57.8 million in
Q4 of 2016 compared to $57.9 million in q4 of 2015
* Glu reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial
results
* Q4 loss per share $0.13
* Glu Mobile Inc says gross margin was 56 pct in Q4 of 2016
compared to 58 pct in Q4 of 2015
* Glu Mobile Inc says bookings are expected to be between
$53.0 million and $55.0 million for Q1
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Glu Mobile Inc says bookings are expected to be between
$215.0 million and $225.0 million for 2017
* Glu Mobile Inc - total revenue was $46.3 million in Q4 of
2016 compared to $61.0 million in Q4 of 2015
