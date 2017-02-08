Feb 8 Formfactor Inc :

* Formfactor Inc reports fourth quarter and annual results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.20

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.22

* Sees q1 2017 revenue $120 million to $128 million

* Q4 revenue $123.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $120.5 million

* Formfactor Inc says board of directors has authorized a $25 million share repurchase program

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Formfactor Inc says share repurchase program will expire on February 1, 2020

* Formfactor Inc says expect to deliver between $480 and $500 million of revenue in fiscal 2017

* Formfactor Inc says for q1 within business segments, revenue levels of both probe cards and systems segments are expected to approximate Q4 2016 levels

* Q1 revenue view $113.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $113.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $481.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S