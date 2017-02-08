Feb 8 Maxlinear Inc :

* Maxlinear Inc - deal for $21 million

* Maxlinear Inc sees Q1 GAAP gross margin to be approximately 59 percent of revenue, and non-GAAP gross margin to be approximately 62 percent of revenue

* Maxlinear Inc announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results and the acquisition of Marvell's G.HN business

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.38

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.12

* Q4 revenue $87.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $85.9 million

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $86 million to $90 million

* Q1 revenue view $88.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: