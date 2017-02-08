Feb 8 Blackbaud Inc
* Blackbaud announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year
results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.59
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.36
* Q4 revenue $198.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $194.9
million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 full year non-GAAP revenue of $775 million to
$795 million
* Sees 2017 full year non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
of $2.06 to $2.18
* Sees 2017 full year non-GAAP income from operations of
$155 million to $163 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.18, revenue view $794.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: