Feb 8 Whole Foods Market Inc

* Whole Foods Market reports first quarter results

* Q1 sales $4.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.98 billion

* Q1 same store sales fell 2.4 percent

* Q1 earnings per share $0.30

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Whole Foods Market Inc says company will not report quarter-to-date comparable store sales results going forward

* Company expects to incur an additional charge in Q2 of approximately $30 million

* Whole Foods Market Inc sees fiscal year 2017 sales growth of 1.5% or greater

* Whole Foods Market Inc sees fiscal year 2017 diluted EPS of $1.33 or greater

* Whole Foods Market Inc says plans to reduce its cost structure this fiscal year

* Whole Foods Market Inc says now expects a decline in operating margin of up to approximately 85 basis points for year

* Whole Foods says estimating additional costs of about $14 million, or $0.03 per share, related to acceleration of implementation of category management

* Whole Foods says easter will fall in Q3 of fiscal year 2017 versus Q2 of fiscal year 2016, negatively impacting comparable store sales growth in Q2

* Whole Foods says in Q1, incurred a charge of about $47 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, related to Mr. Robb's separation agreement and store, facility closures

* Whole Foods says sees fiscal year 2017 comp sales of approximately negative 2.5% or better

* Whole Foods says sees 2017 sales growth of 1.5% or greater

* Whole Foods says sees 2017 diluted EPS of $1.33 or greater

* Whole Foods says sees 2017 capital expenditures of approximately 4% of sales