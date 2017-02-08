Feb 9 Rayonier Inc

* Rayonier reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 pro forma earnings per share $0.05

* Q4 earnings per share $0.39

* Q4 revenue $220.5 million

* Q4 revenue view $127.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rayonier Inc - in 2017, expect to achieve net income attributable to rayonier of $66 to $72 million, pro forma net income of $39 to $45 million

* Sees in 2017 adjusted ebitda of $220 to $240 million

* Rayonier Inc - in southern timber segment, expect 2017 harvest volumes to be slightly down compared to 2016