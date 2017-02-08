Feb 8 Equifax Inc

* Equifax reports record fourth quarter and record full year 2016 results; board approves 18 percent increase in quarterly dividend to $0.39 per share, the 7th consecutive double-digit annual increase

* Sees Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.39 to $1.42

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.42

* Q4 earnings per share $1.01

* Sees Q1 revenue $822 million to $826 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $3.375 billion to $3.425 billion

* Q4 revenue rose 20 percent to $801.1 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $5.96 to $6.10

* Equifax Inc says expect foreign currency to negatively impact 2017 revenue growth by approximately 1 percent and adjusted EPS by slightly over $0.02

* Equifax says on constant currency basis, revenue is expected to grow 8 percent to 9 percent in 2017 and adjusted EPS is expected to grow 9 percent to 11 percent

* Equifax says approved 18 percent increase in quarterly cash dividend, increasing it to $0.39 per share from previous quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share

* Equifax Inc says for Q1 expect foreign currency to negatively impact revenue growth by almost 1 percent, and adjusted EPS by just under $0.0

* Equifax Inc says for Q1 on a constant currency basis, revenue is expected to grow 14 percent and adjusted EPS is expected to grow 14 percent to 16 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: