Feb 8 Equifax Inc
* Equifax reports record fourth quarter and record full year
2016 results; board approves 18 percent increase in quarterly
dividend to $0.39 per share, the 7th consecutive double-digit
annual increase
* Sees Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.39 to $1.42
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.42
* Q4 earnings per share $1.01
* Sees Q1 revenue $822 million to $826 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.37 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $3.375 billion to $3.425 billion
* Q4 revenue rose 20 percent to $801.1 million
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $5.96 to $6.10
* Equifax Inc says expect foreign currency to negatively
impact 2017 revenue growth by approximately 1 percent and
adjusted EPS by slightly over $0.02
* Equifax says on constant currency basis, revenue is
expected to grow 8 percent to 9 percent in 2017 and adjusted EPS
is expected to grow 9 percent to 11 percent
* Equifax says approved 18 percent increase in quarterly
cash dividend, increasing it to $0.39 per share from previous
quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share
* Equifax Inc says for Q1 expect foreign currency to
negatively impact revenue growth by almost 1 percent, and
adjusted EPS by just under $0.0
* Equifax Inc says for Q1 on a constant currency basis,
revenue is expected to grow 14 percent and adjusted EPS is
expected to grow 14 percent to 16 percent
