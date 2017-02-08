Feb 8 Canfor Corp
* Canfor Corp - "Looking ahead, us housing market is
forecast to continue its gradual recovery through 2017"
* Canfor reports results for fourth quarter of 2016
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$0.29
* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
I/B/E/S
* Canfor Corp - North American lumber consumption is
projected to improve, reflecting steady demand in residential
construction market
* Canfor Corp - There remains a risk of "material
antidumping and countervailing duties" being imposed on canadian
lumber shipments destined to us
* Canfor Corp - Qtrly sales c$1,043.5 million versus c$1,053
million last year
* Canfor Corp - Global softwood markets are currently seeing
positive pricing momentum and this is anticipated to continue
into Q2 of 2017
