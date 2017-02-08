Feb 8 FB Financial Corp :
* FB Financial Corporation to acquire Clayton Bank and
American City Bank, the wholly-owned bank subsidiaries of
Clayton Hc Inc.
* FB Financial Corp - transaction valued at approximately
$284.2 million
* FB Financial Corp - EPS accretion expected in 2017 and
2018 from deal
* FB Financial Corp - transaction is expected to be
immediately accretive to FB Financial Corporation's earnings per
share, exclusive of transaction costs and expenses.
* FB Financial Corp - during first full year of combined
operations, FB financial estimates low-teens percentage earnings
per share accretion
* FB Financial - transaction structured as stock purchase
where Firstbank will acquire all shares of Clayton Bank and
American City Bank from Clayton HC
* FB Financial Corp - estimates approximately 6.0pct
tangible book value dilution at closing of deal, which is
expected to be earned back in about 1.5 years
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: