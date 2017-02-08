Feb 8 Redknee Solutions Inc
* Redknee Solutions reports first quarter fiscal 2017
results
* Redknee Solutions Inc qtrly revenue was $37.2 million
compared to $50.1 million
* Board of directors concluded that there are opportunities
to further restructure business
* Redknee Solutions Inc qtrly loss per share $0.06
* Redknee Solutions Inc - Order backlog of $162.1 million at
December 31, 2016
* Redknee Solutions Inc- Withdrawing financial guidance it
had previously provided for fiscal 2017 for revenues of between
$170 million and $180 million
* Redknee Solutions - Board directed management to develop
various restructuring proposals with specific focus on realizing
additional cost savings
* Redknee Solutions Inc- Withdrawing financial guidance it
had previously provided for fiscal 2017 for adjusted EBITDA of
between $15 million and $20 million
