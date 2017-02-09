Feb 8 Suncor Energy Inc

* Suncor Energy reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 FFO per share C$1.42

* Oil sands operations cash operating costs per barrel decreased to $24.95 for Q4 of 2016 from $28.00 in prior year

* Suncor Energy - Suncor's total upstream production of 738,500 boe/d in Q4 of 2016, compared with 582,900 boe/d in prior year quarter

* Qtrly average refinery crude throughput was 427,300 bbls/d compared with 430,200 bbls/d in prior year quarter

* There have been no changes to corporate guidance ranges previously issued on November 17, 2016

* Qtrly earnings per share C$0.32

* Suncor Energy Inc - Oil sands operations production of 433,400 bbls/d in Q4 of 2016, a slight decrease from 439,700 bbls/d in prior year quarter

* Cost reduction efforts have resulted in significant savings in year, well exceeding targets set out in early 2016