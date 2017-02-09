Feb 9 Manulife Financial Corp
* Manulife reports 2016 net income of $2.9 billion and core
earnings of $4.0 billion (up 34% and 17%, respectively, compared
with 2015), strong top line growth and a dividend increase of
11%
* Qtrly fully diluted earnings per common share was $0.01
* Manulife financial corp - 4q16 net income attributed to
shareholders includes charges of $1,202 million due to direct
impact of markets
* Manulife financial corp - q4 premiums and deposits from
insurance products $8,639 million versus. $7,759 million last
year
* Qtrly diluted core earnings per common share of $0.63
* Says reported other wealth sales of $1.7 billion in q4 , a
decrease of 22%
* Manulife - while overall impact of higher rates is highly
positive over long term for co, net income was negatively
impacted by market movements in q4
* Manulife financial corp - aum at q4-end $977 billion
versus. $966 billion at q3-end
* Manulife financial corp - approved an 11% increase to
dividend
* Says insurance sales of $1.1 billion in q4, an increase of
3%
* Sets quarterly dividend of c$0.205per share
* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.51 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
