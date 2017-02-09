Feb 9 Vecima Networks Inc
* Vecima reports q2 fiscal 2017 results
* Qtrly sales from continuing operations c$20.2 million
versus c$24.6 million
* Vecima networks inc- outlook for fiscal 2017 has been
revised to remove financial results of yourlink operations
previously included in our 2017 outlook
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.17
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.17
* Sees fy sales $73.5 million to $81.5 million
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted ebitda unchanged aside from revision
for discontinued operations
* Vecima networks inc sees fy 2017 gross margin in the range
of 51% to 54%
