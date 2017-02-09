Feb 9 Telus Corp

* Telus reports strong results for fourth quarter 2016 and announces 2017 financial targets

* Qtrly diluted EPS $0.14

* Qtrly adjusted basic EPS $0.53

* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue C$3.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$3.33 billion

* Telus Corp- consolidated capital expenditures for 2017, excluding purchase of spectrum licences, are targeted to be approximately $2.9 billion

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 2.5 to 3.5 percent

* Telus Corp- Telus board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 48 cents canadian per share

* Telus corp- Q1 dividend represents a four cent increase from $0.44 quarterly dividend paid on april 1, 2016

* Sees 2017 revenues $ $13.120 to $13.250 billion

* Sees 2017 basic earnings per share $ $2.49 to $2.64

* FY 2017 earnings per share view c$2.78, revenue view c$13.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Telus Corp - Targeting 2017 revenue growth of up to 3.5 per cent and EBITDA growth of up to 6.0 per cent on a consolidated basis

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S