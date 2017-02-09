Feb 9 Telus Corp
* Telus reports strong results for fourth quarter 2016 and
announces 2017 financial targets
* Qtrly diluted EPS $0.14
* Qtrly adjusted basic EPS $0.53
* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.58 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue C$3.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$3.33
billion
* Telus Corp- consolidated capital expenditures for 2017,
excluding purchase of spectrum licences, are targeted to be
approximately $2.9 billion
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 2.5 to 3.5 percent
* Telus Corp- Telus board of directors has declared a
quarterly dividend of 48 cents canadian per share
* Telus corp- Q1 dividend represents a four cent increase
from $0.44 quarterly dividend paid on april 1, 2016
* Sees 2017 revenues $ $13.120 to $13.250 billion
* Sees 2017 basic earnings per share $ $2.49 to $2.64
* FY 2017 earnings per share view c$2.78, revenue view
c$13.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Telus Corp - Targeting 2017 revenue growth of up to 3.5
per cent and EBITDA growth of up to 6.0 per cent on a
consolidated basis
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.72 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
