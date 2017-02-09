Feb 9 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc

* Dunkin' Brands reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.64

* Q4 earnings per share $0.61

* Dunkin' Brands Group Inc - Qtrly Dunkin' Donuts U.S. comparable store sales growth of 1.9 percent

* Dunkin' Brands Group Inc - Qtrly Baskin-Robbins U.S. comparable store sales decline of 0.9 percent

* Dunkin' Brands Group Inc - "Expect consumers to drink nearly 5 billion cups of Dunkin' Donuts coffee globally in 2017"

* Qtrly systemwide sales $2,830.2 million versus $2,525.7 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.34 to $2.37

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $2.16 to $2.24

* Dunkin' Brands Group Inc - Company expects low single digit comparable store sales growth for Dunkin' Donuts U.S. and Baskin-Robbins U.S in 2017

* Dunkin' Brands Group Inc - Company expects Dunkin' Donuts U.S. franchisees to add approximately 385 net new restaurants in 2017

* Dunkin' Brands Group Inc - Company expects low-to-mid single digit revenue growth on both a 52- and 53-week basis in 2017

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S