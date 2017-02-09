Feb 9 Maximus Inc
* Maximus reports first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.71
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $2.425 billion to $2.475 billion
* Q1 revenue $607.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $599.6
million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share view $2.90 to
$3.10
* Maximus - updating fiscal 2017 revenue guidance most
notably due to canceled contract due to insufficient volumes in
U.S. Federal services segment
* Maximus - reiterating its cash flow guidance and continues
to expect cash flows from operations to range between $230
million and $280 million for fiscal 2017
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.99, revenue view $2.51
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
