Feb 9 Beazer Homes USA Inc

* Beazer Homes reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Beazer Homes USA - dollar value of homes in backlog as of December 31, 2016 rose 5.0 pct to $666.1 million, or 1,926 homes, compared to $634.6 million, or 1,912 homes, last year

* Beazer Homes USA Inc- qtrly homebuilding revenue of $336.1 million, effectively flat versus prior year

* Says net new orders for Q1 increased 8.9 pct versus prior year

* Q1 revenue view $340.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Beazer Homes USA Inc- qtrly loss per share $0.04 from continuing operations

* Beazer Homes USA Inc- qtrly loss per share $0.04 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S