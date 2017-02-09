Feb 9 Coty Inc

* Coty inc - qtrly eps (diluted) adjusted $ 0.30

* Coty inc qtrly net revenues of $2,296.7 million increased 90% as reported compared to legacy-coty net revenues in prior-year period

* Coty inc. Reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results, the first quarter after successful completion of the merger with p&g beauty business

* Sees fy 2016 revenue about $400 million

* "believe combined company net revenue decline in constant currency will slow down for h2 fiscal 2017, excluding younique and ghd"

* Coty inc qtrly earnings per share $0.06

* On p&g beauty business merger, we are reiterating our previously communicated $750 million synergy target by fiscal 2020

* Coty inc - expects combined company net revenue decline in constant currency to slow down for second half of fiscal 2017, excluding younique and ghd

* Coty inc qtrly net revenues $2,296.7 million versus $1,210.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $2.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* coty-"we have identified non-core portfolio of brands and are now exploring potential alternatives for these brands including divestitures."

* Says now expects to cumulatively generate approximately 20% of net $750m synergies through fy17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: