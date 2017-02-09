UPDATE 2-Fiat Chrysler CEO says 2018 targets unaffected by diesel troubles
* No investor pressure to change strategy if meets 2018 goals (Adds details, quotes)
Feb 9 BorgWarner Inc
* BorgWarner reports fourth quarter 2016 U.S. GAAP net loss of $(1.39) per basic share, or earnings of $0.85 per diluted share excluding non-comparable items
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.85
* Q4 sales $2.259 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.29 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share $0.85 excluding items
* Sees FY 2017 sales $8.81 billion to $9.04 billion
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.43, revenue view $9.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.83, revenue view $2.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* BorgWarner Inc - reaffirms 2017 Q1 and full year guidance range
* BorgWarner Inc says reaffirms 2017 Q1 and full year guidance range
June 16 U.S. automaker General Motors Co said on Friday it plans to open a manufacturing facility for its suppliers at its Arlington assembly plant in Texas, adding more than 850 new jobs.
* General Motors says plans to open a new supplier park to support future vehicle production at its Arlington assembly