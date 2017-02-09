UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 9 Cvs Health Corp
* Qtrly net revenues increased 11.7 pct to $46.0 billion
* Qtrly adjusted EPS of $1.71
* Qtrly GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations of $1.59
* Qtrly same store sales decreased 0.7 pct versus prior year, with pharmacy same store sales up 0.2 pct
* 2017 guidance confirmed
* Qtrly front store same store sales down 2.9 pct
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CVS Health reports record fourth quarter and full year results for 2016; confirms 2017 EPS guidance
* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.07 to $1.13
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $5.77 to $5.93
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $5.02 to $5.18
* Pharmacy same store sales were negatively impacted for quarter by approximately 380 basis points due to recent generic introductions
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view $46.50 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* In connection with anticipated store closures, company recorded a $34 million asset impairment charge in three months ended December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources