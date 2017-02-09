UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 9 Yum! Brands Inc
* Yum! Brands reports fourth-quarter GAAP operating profit growth of 14 pct; delivers fourth-quarter core operating profit growth of 27 pct; on track with strategic transformation to accelerate growth
* Q4 earnings per share $0.79 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.76 from continuing operations
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenues $2,024 million versus $1,976 million
* Q4 worldwide system sales grew 8 percent
* Says as of December 31, 2016, there was $1.9 billion remaining in share repurchase authorization through year end 2017
* Yum Brands - "KFC and Taco Bell had relatively strong performance in December, despite difficult U.S. industry conditions"
* Yum Brands - there is no change to long-term guidance
* Yum Brands says "we are confident in our three-year plans"
* Q4 revenue view $2.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources