Feb 9 Sealed Air Corp -
* Sealed Air reports fourth quarter and full year 2016
results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.76
* Q4 earnings per share $0.87
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 sales up about 2.5 percent
* Anticipates 2017 free cash flow to be approximately $600
million
* Company's food care division and product care division are
expected to grow at approximately 3% in constant dollars for
2017
* Adjusted for unfavorable currency, net sales in 2017 are
expected to increase approximately 2.5%
* Adjusted ebitda is estimated to be about $1.18 billion,
which assumes approximately $40 million of unfavorable currency
translation for 2017
* Adjusted eps is expected to be about $2.70 per share,
which assumes anout $0.14 per share of unfavorable currency
translation for 2017
* Company anticipates capital expenditures of approximately
$185 million as a part of $600 million expectation of free cash
flow in 2017
* Q4 net sales of $1.7 billion decreased 0.6% on an as
reported basis
* Currency had negative impact on total net sales of 2.3%,
and food care divestitures had negative impact on total sales of
0.3%, in Q4 2016
