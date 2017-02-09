UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 9 Kellogg Co
* Kellogg company reports 2016 fourth quarter and full-year financial results
* Kellogg co - qtrly loss per share $0.15
* Kellogg co - qtrly comparable earnings per share $0.92
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Kellogg co - q4 u.s. Morning foods net sales $704 million versus $712 million
* Kellogg co - q4 u.s. Snacks net sales $767 million versus $750 million
* Qtrly reported net sales $3.10 billion versus $3.14 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.85, revenue view $3.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view $3.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Kellogg co - currency-neutral comparable net sales are expected to decline by about 2% in 2017
* Kellogg co - exit from dsd is expected to be neutral to operating profit in 2017
* Sees 2017 eps on a currency-neutral comparable basis of $4.03-$4.09
* Kellogg co - transition from dsd will be primarily executed during q2 and a3, encompassing a reduction in workforce
* Kellogg co - including impact of currency translation, comparable-basis earnings per share are expected to be $3.91-3.97 in 2017
* Kellogg says anticipates reduction in net sales in u.s. Snacks in 2017, owing to initial volume disruption, impact of reducing stock-keeping units
* Kellogg - transition from dsd will contribute to expanded project k program whose savings now extend through 2019
* 2017 cash from operating activities should be approximately $1.6-1.7 billion
* Kellogg - savings for project k are now projected to reach $600-700 million through 2019, up from previous estimates of $425-475 million through 2018
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $12.91 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources