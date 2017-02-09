Feb 9 Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd
:
* Kitov provides further update on formal investigation by
israeli securities authority
* Kitov is continuing with process of completing
preparations for submitting a new drug application for kit-302
* To best of co's knowledge, focus of investigation is on
data monitoring committee appointed in connection with phase iii
trial of kit-302
* Expects nda for kit-302 to be submitted to u.s. Food and
drug administration at end of q1 2017
* During isa investigations and enforcement proceedings,
kitov's CEO, was detained and subsequently released on same day
* Continuing with other ongoing activities, including
ongoing research and development activities in connection with
kit-302, tyrnovo's nt 219
