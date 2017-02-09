Feb 9 Southwest Airlines Co :
* Southwest Airlines employees earn $586 million in 2016
* Amount shared through Profit Sharing Plan equals about
13.2 percent of each eligible employee's eligible compensation,
or equivalent of six weeks' pay
* Announced a new funding structure that will pay part of
ProfitSharing award to retirement plan and part in cash
* The $586 million award is equivalent to more than $1.6
million a day and will be funded on April 20, 2017
* Most employees will receive 10 percent of eligible
compensation as a contribution to ProfitSharing Plan
* Employees will get the remainder-approximately 3.2
percent-in cash
* Some employees will receive entire ProfitSharing award in
retirement plan as specified in their collective bargaining
agreement
* Through ProfitSharing Plan, Southwest employees currently
own more than four percent of company's outstanding shares
