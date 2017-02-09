Feb 9 Skechers USA Inc

* Skechers announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.04

* Q4 sales $764.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $723.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $0.50 to $0.55

* Skechers USA Inc - Company expects net sales in range of $1.050 billion to $1.075 billion for Q1 of 2017

* Skechers USA Inc - Company expects its ongoing capital expenditures for 2017 to be approximately $50 million to $55 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.63, revenue view $1.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S