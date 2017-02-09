UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 10 Rocky Brands Inc
* Rocky Brands plans to appoint internal candidate as chief financial officer
* Rocky Brands Inc says evaluation of candidates for position of chief financial officer it expects to make an internal hire by early march
* Rocky Brands Inc says Mike Staude is leaving company effective February 17, 2017 to pursue other interests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources