Feb 9 Control4 Corp

* Control4 reports record revenue and income from operations for the fourth quarter

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.31

* Q4 earnings per share $0.16

* Q4 revenue rose 34 percent to $57.4 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $228 million to $232 million

* Sees Q1 revenue $46 million to $48 million

* Control4 Corp - Control4 expects non-GAAP net income for Q1 of 2017 to be in range between break-even and $1.0 million

* Control4 Corp - Expects non-GAAP net income for Q1 of 2017 to be in range between break-even and $1.0 million between $0.00 and $0.04 per diluted share

* Control4 Corp - Expects FY non-GAAP net income to be in range between $23 million and $25 million between $0.90 and $0.98 per diluted share

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05, revenue view $46.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05, revenue view $46.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.85, revenue view $225.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S