UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 9 Control4 Corp
* Control4 reports record revenue and income from operations for the fourth quarter
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.31
* Q4 earnings per share $0.16
* Q4 revenue rose 34 percent to $57.4 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $228 million to $232 million
* Sees Q1 revenue $46 million to $48 million
* Control4 Corp - Control4 expects non-GAAP net income for Q1 of 2017 to be in range between break-even and $1.0 million
* Control4 Corp - Expects non-GAAP net income for Q1 of 2017 to be in range between break-even and $1.0 million between $0.00 and $0.04 per diluted share
* Control4 Corp - Expects FY non-GAAP net income to be in range between $23 million and $25 million between $0.90 and $0.98 per diluted share
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05, revenue view $46.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.85, revenue view $225.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources