Feb 10 Columbia Sportswear Co :
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.89, revenue view $2.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Columbia Sportswear Company reports record sales and earnings; 2016 net income up 10 percent on 2 percent sales growth; initial 2017 outlook anticipates up to 4 percent earnings growth on 4 percent sales growth
* Expects fiscal year 2017 gross margins to improve by approximately 25 basis points
* Columbia Sportswear Co - anticipated growth in full year 2017 operating income and net income is expected to occur in second half
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share about $2.72 to $2.82
* Q4 earnings per share $1.20
* Sees FY 2017 sales up 4 percent
* Q4 sales $717.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $756.8 million
* Sees 2017 net income after non-controlling interest is expected to be between about $2.72 to $2.82 per diluted share.
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Columbia Sportswear Co - expects 2017 net sales growth of approximately 4 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
