Feb 10 LPL Financial Holdings Inc

* LPL Financial announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.46

* LPL Financial - maintained 2017 core g&a outlook range of $710 to $725 million

* LPL Financial - qtrly total brokerage and advisory assets increased 7% year-over-year to $509 billion, up 1% sequentially

* LPL Financial - company did not conduct share repurchases during quarter

* LPL Financial - qtrly total net new assets were an inflow of $2.5 billion, translating to a 2% annualized growth rate

* LPL Financial - qtrly net new advisory assets were an inflow of $4.8 billion, translating to a 9% annualized growth rate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: