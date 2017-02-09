PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 16
June 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 9 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc
* Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. announces proposed offering of common shares
* Says offering 50.0 million common shares
* Cliffs Natural Resources Inc - To use a portion of net proceeds received from offering to fund purchase of certain of its outstanding senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
STOCKHOLM/LONDON, June 15 Music streaming company Spotify's operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue rose significantly, the Swedish company said in its annual financial statement ahead of a possible stock market listing before the end of next year.
* Long Island Iced Tea Corp. Announces public offering of common stock