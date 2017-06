Feb 10 J2 Global Inc :

* J2 global reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 results and provides 2017 outlook

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.49

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.89

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $5.60 to $6.00

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion

* Q4 revenue $251.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $240.1 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* J2 Global Inc - extended its one-year five million share repurchase program set to expire February 20, 2017 by an additional year

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.84, revenue view $1.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S