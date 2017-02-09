Feb 10 News Corp :

* News Corp qtrly news and information services revenue $1,303 million versus $1,400 million

* News Corp- Q2 book publishing revenue $466 million versus $446 million

* Q2 news and information services segment ebitda $142 million versus $158 million

* News corporation reports second quarter results for fiscal 2017

* News Corp - this quarter's results were impacted by non-cash charges because of a change in carrying value of foxtel

* Q2 loss per share $0.50 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $2.12 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.12 billion

* News corp - this quarter's results were also impacted by impairment of print-related fixed assets at australian newspaper business

* Current year's quarter includes a pre-tax non-cash impairment charge of $310 million

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.19

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* News Corp - declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.10 per share for class a common stock and class b common stock