Feb 10 Magnachip Semiconductor Corp :
* Magnachip reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results
* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.04
* Q4 revenue $180.5 million
* Sees q1 revenue $157 million to $163 million
* Magnachip Semiconductor Corp - for q1 of 2017 gross profit
is anticipated to be in range of 24 pct to 26 pct
* Magnachip Semiconductor Corp - sees q1 gross profit is
anticipated to be in range of 24 pct to 26 pct
* Magnachip Semiconductor -company this month launched a new
headcount reduction plan that is expected to be two to three
times larger than a 2016 program
* Magnachip Semiconductor - headcount reduction plan
resulted last year in a reduction in headcount of 169 employees
* Magnachip Semiconductor -expects to use $30-40 million of
proceeds from exchangeable senior notes offering to pay
severance, other benefits to affected employees
* Magnachip Semiconductor says estimated annual cost savings
from $20 million to $27 million, depending upon final size of
workforce reduction
