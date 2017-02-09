Feb 10 NVIDIA Corp
* NVIDIA announces financial results for fourth quarter and
fiscal 2017
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.99
* Q4 revenue $2.17 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.11 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.13
* NVIDIA Corp - for fiscal 2018, NVIDIA intends to return
$1.25 billion to shareholders through ongoing quarterly cash
dividends and share repurchases
* NVIDIA Corp says qtrly non-GAAP gross margin 60.2 percent
versus 57.2 percent
* NVIDIA Corp sees Q1 revenue of $1.90 billion, plus or
minus two percent
* NVIDIA Corp sees Q1 GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins of
59.5 percent and 59.7 percent, respectively, plus or minus 50
basis points
* NVIDIA Corp - Q1 capital expenditures are expected to be
approximately $50 million to $60 million.
