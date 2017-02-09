Feb 10 Noble Corporation PLC

* Noble corporation plc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $5.36

* Q4 revenue $410 million versus I/B/E/S view $390.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Noble Corporation PLC says utilization of company's floating fleet for Q4 of 2016 improved to 43 percent compared to 41 percent during previous quarter

* Noble Corporation PLC says jackup rig fleet recorded utilization in Q4 of 86 percent compared to 80 percent in previous quarter

* Noble Corporation PLC says at December 31, 2016, company's contract backlog totaled $3.3 billion

* Noble Corporation PLC says Q4 results included charge totaling $1.3 billion, or $5.34 per diluted share, relating to impairment of five rigs and certain other capital spares

* Noble Corporation PLC says Q4 total average rig utilization 62% versus 83% last year

* Noble Corporation PLC says reduction in backlog contemplates previously disclosed agreement with shell pertaining to contract amendments

* Noble Corporation PLC says "our industry continues to experience weakness"

* Noble Corporation PLC says Q4 total average dayrate $ 238,704 versus $367,953 last year

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: