Feb 10 Noble Corporation PLC
* Noble corporation plc reports fourth quarter and full year
2016 results
* Q4 loss per share $5.36
* Q4 revenue $410 million versus I/B/E/S view $390.9 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Noble Corporation PLC says utilization of company's
floating fleet for Q4 of 2016 improved to 43 percent compared to
41 percent during previous quarter
* Noble Corporation PLC says jackup rig fleet recorded
utilization in Q4 of 86 percent compared to 80 percent in
previous quarter
* Noble Corporation PLC says at December 31, 2016, company's
contract backlog totaled $3.3 billion
* Noble Corporation PLC says Q4 results included charge
totaling $1.3 billion, or $5.34 per diluted share, relating to
impairment of five rigs and certain other capital spares
* Noble Corporation PLC says Q4 total average rig
utilization 62% versus 83% last year
* Noble Corporation PLC says reduction in backlog
contemplates previously disclosed agreement with shell
pertaining to contract amendments
* Noble Corporation PLC says "our industry continues to
experience weakness"
* Noble Corporation PLC says Q4 total average dayrate $
238,704 versus $367,953 last year
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.15
