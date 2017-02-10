Feb 10 EMC Insurance Group Inc -

* Reports 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results, and announces 2017 non-gaap operating income guidance and participation by management at industry conferences

* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap operating earnings per share $1.35 to $1.55

* Q4 earnings per share $1.01

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net investment income totaled $11.6 million for Q4 ended december 31, 2016

* Catastrophe and storm losses totaled $2.4 million in Q4 of 2016

* 2017 guidance reflects management's expectation for further rate softening and increased competition

* Premiums earned increased 7.0 percent and 3.9 percent for q4 and year ended December 31, 2016

* 2017 gaap combined ratio outlook has load of 9.4 points for catastrophe, storm losses, up from 8.1 points experienced in 2016

* For 2017, anticipate "more consistency" in quarterly results as intercompany reinsurance programs were renewed

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.65, revenue view $647.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S