* Immunomedics enters into exclusive global licensing
agreement with Seattle Genetics for Sacituzumab Govitecan
(IMMU-132) with potential payments of up to approximately $2
billion, plus royalties
* For limited period, through Feb 19, 2017, co has right to
continue negotiating with select number of parties, and accept
superior proposal
* Co has right to accept superior proposal, terminate
proposed development, license agreement upon payment of
termination fee to Seattle Genetics
* Immunomedics and Seattle Genetics will each appoint
representatives to serve on a joint steering committee
* Immunomedics will retain right to elect to co-promote
IMMU-132 in United States by participating in 50 pct of sales
effort
* JSC will be responsible for determining overall
development, commercialization, & intellectual property strategy
for IMMU-132
* Expects deal to "fulfill" its liquidity needs such that
company can fund itself without additional equity raises for
foreseeable future
* Upon closing of transaction, Immunomedics board and
management will evaluate and prioritize company's remaining
clinical programs
* Seattle genetics to make up to $57 million equity
investment for up to 9.9 pct stake in co via immediate purchase
of common stock, 3-year warrant
