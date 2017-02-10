Feb 10 B/E Aerospace Inc
* B/E Aerospace reports 2016 financial results; comments on
pending Rockwell Collins / B/E Aerospace merger
* Q4 revenue $730.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $695.3
million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.80 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share $0.60
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* As of December 31, 2016, backlog increased by
approximately $300 million, as compared with December 31, 2015,
to approximately $3.5 billion
* Bookings during Q4 of 2016 were approximately $900 million
and book-to-bill ratio was approximately 1.2 to 1
* February 3, 2017, filed a registration statement with sec
that included a joint Rockwell Collins / B/E Aerospace proxy
statement
* B/E Aerospace special meeting of stockholders has been
scheduled for March 9, 2017 in relation to pending Rockwell
Collins transaction
* Registration statement including joint Rockwell Collins /
B/E Aerospace proxy statement has been declared effective by SEC
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)