Feb 10 NMI Holdings Inc :
* NMI Holdings, Inc. reduces interest rate and extends
maturity of term loan
* Interest rate for libor-based loans was reduced from libor
plus 7.50 percent to libor plus 6.75 percent
* Maturity of loan was extended from nov. 10, 2018 to nov.
10, 2019
* NMI Holdings inc - outstanding principal balance of loan
as of dec. 31, 2016 was approximately $148 million.
