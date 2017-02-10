Feb 10 Great Basin Scientific Inc -
* Great Basin Scientific announces corporate restructuring
and reduction in principal of 2016 convertible note
* Has streamlined certain manufacturing and administrative
processes and will eliminate about 50 employees nationwide
* Says company does not anticipate material pre-tax charges
as a result of restructuring and cost reduction plan
* Company also announced today that it has significantly
reduced 2016 convertible note to $36 million
* Continuing development of its previously announced assays
and expects to commence new clinical trials later in 2017
* Reached agreement with holders of 2016 convertible note to
reduce note's principal by $35.6 million to $36.3 million
outstanding as of Feb 9
* Several cost reduction activities will be initiated
immediately, with activities expected to be completed by end of
current quarter
* Along with other previously implemented cost reductions ,
expects to remove between $10 million to $12 million from annual
cash burn
