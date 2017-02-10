UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 10 China Jo Jo Drugstores Inc :
* China jo-jo drugstores reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results
* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.04
* Q3 revenue fell 16.6 percent to $20.6 million
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.06
* Qtrly same-store sales increased by approximately $728,822, or 6.0% year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources