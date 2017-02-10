Feb 10 Knoll Inc :

* Knoll reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.44

* Q4 earnings per share $0.44

* Q4 sales fell 4.2 percent to $292.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Knoll Inc says during Q4 of 2016, cash provided by operations was $8.6 million compared to $50.7 million for Q4 of 2015

* Knoll Inc says main driver of cash provided by operations was a $43.0 million discretionary payment to fund company's pension plans