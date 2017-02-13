Feb 13 SandRidge Energy Inc -
* SandRidge Energy Inc announces new $600 million reserve
based credit facility with $425 million borrowing base and
conversion of its $264 million mandatorily convertible notes
* Refinancing amended terms of prior credit facility,
provides company with increased principal commitment to $600
million from $425 million
* Refinancing triggered mandatory conversion under terms of
co's indenture governing 0.00% convertible subordinated notes
due 2020
* Refinancing amended terms of prior credit facility and
provides a maturity date of March 31, 2020
* Refinancing provides company with a $50 million increase
in available cash
