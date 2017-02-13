Feb 13 RDM Corp :
* RDM Corporation announces definitive agreement to be
acquired by Deluxe Corporation
* RDM Corp says deluxe has agreed to acquire all of
outstanding common shares of company for cash consideration of
$5.45 per common share
* RDM Corp - using transaction value of $5.45 per common
share, RDM's enterprise value is approximately us $72 million
* RDM Corp says board accepted recommendation of independent
special committee established to consider transaction
* RDM - officers, directors, holders of 14% of rdm's common
shares, have agreed to support deal
