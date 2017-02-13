Feb 13 Bonterra Resources Inc -
* Bonterra announces increase in bought deal financing with
Sprott Capital Partners and concurrent non-brokered private
placement
* As agreed to increase offering size of purchased
securities from $9.4 million to $12.9 million in gross proceeds
* Offering to consist of 11 million flow-through common
shares of company at a price of $0.35 per flow-through share
* Offering to also consist of 32.3 million common shares of
company at a price of $0.28 per common share
* In addition, co will complete a non-brokered private
placement of 3.7 million common shares at a price of $0.28 per
common share
* Proceeds received by company from sale of flow-through
shares will be used to incur canadian exploration expenses
