Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Feb 13 Transgene SA :
* Transgene and Leon Berard cancer center announce dosing of the first patient in a phase 1 immunotherapy clinical trial evaluating the intra-tumoral co-administration of Pexa-Vec plus ipilimumab (Yervoy) in solid cancers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Canada's oil sands need more emissions-cutting measures and monitoring, an official panel said on Friday in recommendations that could potentially raise costs in a high-cost region that international players have increasingly abandoned.
* Ageas sa says Amsterdam court of appeal issued an interim decision in relation to request made by ageas to Fortis settlement