Feb 13 Terex Corp :
* Terex names John D. Sheehan, Chief Financial Officer
* Sheehan will assume his duties as Chief Financial Officer
of Terex on February 27, 2017
* Sheehan most recently served as Executive Vice President
and Chief Financial Officer of Mylan, Inc
* Bradley will then continue with company until mid-March to
assist with transition after which time he will be leaving
company
* Kevin Bradley will remain in his current role until
Sheehan assumes duties of Chief Financial Officer
* Kevin Bradley to resign as Chief Financial Officer
