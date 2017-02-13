Feb 14 Guidance Software Inc
* Guidance Software reports 2016 fourth quarter and full
year financial results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.09
* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.06
* Q4 revenue $29.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $28.8 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $112 million to $118 million
* Sees 2017 non-gaap ebitda in range of $9.0 million - $11.8
million
* Guidance Software Inc - company is reaffirming its
guidance for year ending december 31, 2017
* Fy2017 revenue view $114.9 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
